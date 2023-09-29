Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) Have Dropped -77.70% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.22% or -$0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $46.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 838.04K shares over the past three months.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) registered a -3.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.22% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.82%, and it has moved by -52.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.43%. The short interest in Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) is 7.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.24 day(s) to cover.

Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rent the Runway Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) shares have gone down -72.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.81% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.07 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.57 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 29.32% in 2023.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Rent the Runway Inc insiders own 8.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.05%, with the float percentage being 84.98%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 12.42% of all shares), a total value of $16.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.63 million shares, is of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $3.2 million.