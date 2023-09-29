Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Is Likely To Grow By 90.33% Or More

During the last session, Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the QNCX share is $1.93, that puts it down -66.38 from that peak though still a striking 53.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $42.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51760.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 280.58K shares over the past three months.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QNCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by -11.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.20%. The short interest in Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) is 2.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 90.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, QNCX is trading at a discount of -934.48% off the target high and -934.48% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.61%. While earnings are projected to return 48.24% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.30% per annum.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders