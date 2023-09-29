Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Fell -22.32%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s traded shares were 6.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $146.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$1.0. The 52-week high for the PG share is $158.38, that puts it down -8.23 from that peak though still a striking 16.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $122.18. The company’s market capitalization is $344.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.58 million shares over the past three months.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.96. PG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.71.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $146.34 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.81%, and it has moved by -4.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.88%. The short interest in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) is 14.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $168.60, which implies an increase of 13.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $143.00 and $179.00 respectively. As a result, PG is trading at a discount of -22.32% off the target high and 2.28% off the low.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Procter & Gamble Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) shares have gone down -0.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.14% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.90% this quarter and then jump 7.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.54 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.8 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.96%. While earnings are projected to return 8.73% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.62% per annum.

PG Dividends

Procter & Gamble Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Procter & Gamble Co. is 3.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

Procter & Gamble Co. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.12%, with the float percentage being 66.19%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,205 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 224.95 million shares (or 9.54% of all shares), a total value of $34.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 158.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $24.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 73.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56.12 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $8.52 billion.