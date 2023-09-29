Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Have Jumped 21.62% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OPK share is $2.24, that puts it down -47.37 from that peak though still a striking 34.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Opko Health Inc (OPK) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $1.52 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.16%, and it has moved by -18.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.04%. The short interest in Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is 33.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.48, which implies an increase of 66.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, OPK is trading at a discount of -459.21% off the target high and -31.58% off the low.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opko Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opko Health Inc (OPK) shares have gone up 9.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.44% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 27.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $174.78 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $195.64 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $183.51 million and $185.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.51%. While earnings are projected to return 51.45% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

