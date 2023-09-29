Now Is The Time To Buy Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA)

During the recent session, Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s traded shares were 2.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.81% or -$1.54. The 52-week high for the OPRA share is $28.58, that puts it down -148.52 from that peak though still a striking 69.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. OPRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) registered a -11.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.81% in intraday trading to $11.50 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.20%, and it has moved by -24.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 173.98%. The short interest in Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 1.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -40.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $81.99 million and $96.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.60% and then jump by 11.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.46%. While earnings are projected to return 476.97% in 2023.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Opera Ltd ADR insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.78%, with the float percentage being 6.35%. Greenhouse Funds, LLLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 2.45% of all shares), a total value of $43.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85780.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 million.