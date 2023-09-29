Now Is The Time To Buy DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)

During the last session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 8.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $34.49, that puts it down -19.22 from that peak though still a striking 63.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.69. The company’s market capitalization is $13.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.67 million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.69. DKNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $28.93 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.77%, and it has moved by 0.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.84%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 26.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.03, which implies an increase of 19.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.50 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, DKNG is trading at a discount of -52.09% off the target high and 22.23% off the low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have gone up 53.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.73% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 113.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $683.25 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $437.23 million and $855.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.30% and then jump by 40.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 48.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.10% per annum.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 5.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.16%, with the float percentage being 59.15%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 669 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 36.93 million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $981.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.06 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $479.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $326.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.38 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $337.49 million.