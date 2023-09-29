Now Is A Good Time To Buy Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV)

During the last session, Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV)’s traded shares were 4.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.42% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the CURV share is $5.19, that puts it down -185.16 from that peak though still a striking 33.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $189.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.15K shares over the past three months.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.62. CURV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) registered a 17.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.42% in intraday trading to $1.82 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.00%, and it has moved by -21.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.26%. The short interest in Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.10, which implies an increase of 13.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $2.60 respectively. As a result, CURV is trading at a discount of -42.86% off the target high and 17.58% off the low.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Torrid Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) shares have gone down -54.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -89.58% against -5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -171.40% this quarter and then drop -75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.89 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $266.44 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -85.16% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 08 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Torrid Holdings Inc insiders own 12.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.66%, with the float percentage being 95.56%. Sycamore Partners Management, L.P is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 82.35 million shares (or 79.13% of all shares), a total value of $149.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.91 million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.