Now Is A Good Time To Buy Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO)

During the recent session, Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FRO share is $19.29, that puts it down -3.82 from that peak though still a striking 45.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $4.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Frontline Plc (FRO) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $18.58 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.22%, and it has moved by 2.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.48%. The short interest in Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) is 7.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

Frontline Plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontline Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontline Plc (FRO) shares have gone up 13.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.35% against -17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.60% this quarter and then drop -41.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250.45 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $303.03 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $382.19 million and $530.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -34.50% and then drop by -42.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 46.63% in 2023.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Frontline Plc is 2.55, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Plc insiders own 35.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.21%, with the float percentage being 70.41%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $57.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.83 million shares, is of Barclays Plc’s that is approximately 1.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $55.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontline Plc (FRO) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Northern Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $9.48 million.