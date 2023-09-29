Now Is A Good Time To Buy Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR)

During the last session, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares were 4.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.09% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the AR share is $40.19, that puts it down -57.92 from that peak though still a striking 21.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.91. The company’s market capitalization is $7.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.78 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

Antero Resources Corp (AR) registered a 2.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $25.45 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.82%, and it has moved by -4.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.82%. The short interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) is 19.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.73 day(s) to cover.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Resources Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Resources Corp (AR) shares have gone up 12.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -90.04% against -31.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -98.20% this quarter and then drop -59.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.94 billion and $2.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -45.00% and then drop by -42.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.35%. While earnings are projected to return -85.94% in 2023.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corp insiders own 6.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.22%, with the float percentage being 86.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 488 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.02 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $631.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Resources Corp (AR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 8.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.54 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $196.72 million.