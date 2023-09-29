Now Is A Good Time To Buy Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)

During the last session, Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s traded shares were 12.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.98% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the KERN share is $2.80, that puts it down -1373.68 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 328.72K shares over the past three months.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Akerna Corp (KERN) registered a 8.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.98% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.52%, and it has moved by -36.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.52%. The short interest in Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Akerna Corp (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akerna Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akerna Corp (KERN) shares have gone down -76.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.76% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.40% this quarter and then jump 78.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.81 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.41 million and $4.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -55.70% and then drop by -39.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -219.41%. While earnings are projected to return 92.53% in 2023.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Akerna Corp insiders own 19.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.48%, with the float percentage being 4.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51178.0 shares (or 0.66% of all shares), a total value of $30967.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48877.0 shares, is of K2 Principal Fund, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29575.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akerna Corp (KERN) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 13320.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7192.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 605.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $215.0.