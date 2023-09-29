Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Has Been Rising 33.17% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.62% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $4.65, that puts it down -14.25 from that peak though still a striking 39.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $850.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.33. NAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) registered a 0.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.62% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.16%, and it has moved by 1.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.34%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT) is 7.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.02, which implies an increase of 18.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NAT is trading at a discount of -47.42% off the target high and 1.72% off the low.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) shares have gone up 3.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 757.14% against -17.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.85 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $84.67 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.59 million and $71.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.30% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 931.79% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Ltd is 0.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Ltd insiders own 3.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.40%, with the float percentage being 47.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.25 million shares (or 5.86% of all shares), a total value of $44.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.12 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $13.97 million.