NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.12% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NN share is $6.07, that puts it down -12.41 from that peak though still a striking 70.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $584.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.28K shares over the past three months.

NextNav Inc (NN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. NN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

NextNav Inc (NN) registered a 1.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.12% in intraday trading to $5.40 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.26%, and it has moved by 24.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.50%. The short interest in NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) is 3.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, NN is trading at a discount of -122.22% off the target high and -11.11% off the low.

NextNav Inc (NN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextNav Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextNav Inc (NN) shares have gone up 170.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.00% against 17.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $503k and $803k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 104.80% and then jump by 65.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -43.33% in 2023.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

NextNav Inc insiders own 43.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.27%, with the float percentage being 90.11%. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.18 million shares (or 13.10% of all shares), a total value of $41.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.19 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $24.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextNav Inc (NN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $3.49 million.