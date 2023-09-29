Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS): With The Stock Up 27.06 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.69% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the NAAS share is $12.78, that puts it down -238.99 from that peak though still a striking 27.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $220.32M, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) registered a -17.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.69% in intraday trading to $3.77 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.35%, and it has moved by -47.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.46%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, NAAS is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.47%.

NAAS Dividends

Naas Technology Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders