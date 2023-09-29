Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 5.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.66% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the MS share is $100.99, that puts it down -22.87 from that peak though still a striking 9.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.67. The company’s market capitalization is $136.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.97 million shares over the past three months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $82.19 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by -3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.41%. The short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 20.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.94 day(s) to cover.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone down -4.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.65% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.40% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.43 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.64 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.29 billion and $12.75 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.00% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.93%. While earnings are projected to return -7.99% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.96% per annum.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 3.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders own 23.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.64%, with the float percentage being 82.66%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,216 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 22.76% of all shares), a total value of $30.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 114.52 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.02 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $2.55 billion.