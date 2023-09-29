Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKUL) Fall -91.23% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -5.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.30% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MKUL share is $5.98, that puts it down -3886.67 from that peak though still a striking 13.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 360.10K shares over the past three months.

Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MKUL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) trade information

Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) registered a 8.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.30% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.17%, and it has moved by -84.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.74%. The short interest in Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) is 82310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 97.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, MKUL is trading at a discount of -4566.67% off the target high and -4566.67% off the low.

Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.50% this quarter and then drop -181.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22,186.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 million and $91k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 833.30% and then jump by 16,383.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -319.05% in 2023.

MKUL Dividends

Molekule Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s Major holders

Molekule Group Inc insiders own 33.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.75%, with the float percentage being 45.91%. Foundry Group Next, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.22 million shares (or 20.83% of all shares), a total value of $16.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.3 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 77685.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.