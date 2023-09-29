Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Is Up 52.37% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -13.80% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.47% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $14.45, that puts it down -45.81 from that peak though still a striking 52.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.72. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.80 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.36. MLCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Moody’s Corporation.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) registered a 6.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.47% in intraday trading to $9.91 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.35%, and it has moved by -9.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.11%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 7.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.36, which implies an increase of 42.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.20 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MLCO is trading at a discount of -101.82% off the target high and -43.29% off the low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) shares have gone down -19.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.62% against 2.70.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.81%, with the float percentage being 42.81%. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.82 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $339.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.3 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $199.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 19.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.94 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $135.54 million.