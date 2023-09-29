Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 1.26% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares were 6.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MRO share is $33.42, that puts it down -21.93 from that peak though still a striking 24.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.57. The company’s market capitalization is $16.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.09 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.79. MRO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $27.41 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.95%, and it has moved by 4.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.14%. The short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 12.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.20, which implies an increase of 17.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, MRO is trading at a discount of -64.17% off the target high and 5.14% off the low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Oil Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares have gone up 15.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.97% against -21.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.40% this quarter and then drop -13.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.74 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.25 billion and $1.73 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.20% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -43.33% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.79% per annum.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders