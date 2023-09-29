Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA)’s Stock Is Up 52.31%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s traded shares were 3.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.12% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the LYRA share is $5.67, that puts it down -45.38 from that peak though still a striking 52.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $193.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.52K shares over the past three months.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LYRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) registered a 5.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.12% in intraday trading to $3.90 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.16%, and it has moved by 14.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.62%. The short interest in Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 68.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, LYRA is trading at a discount of -284.62% off the target high and -105.13% off the low.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyra Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) shares have gone up 92.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.31% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $360k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140k and $11k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 157.10% and then jump by 3,172.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.24%. While earnings are projected to return 18.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.60% per annum.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Lyra Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.99%, with the float percentage being 65.56%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.76 million shares (or 25.75% of all shares), a total value of $52.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.01 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $1.24 million.