Is Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Hit More of the Losses Given A -99.24% Dip From High?

During the last session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares were 7.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.34% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the UAA share is $13.05, that puts it down -99.24 from that peak though still a striking 3.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.29. The company’s market capitalization is $2.92B, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.15. UAA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Under Armour Inc (UAA) registered a 2.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.34% in intraday trading to $6.55 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.48%, and it has moved by -15.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.04, which implies an increase of 34.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, UAA is trading at a discount of -129.01% off the target high and -6.87% off the low.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Under Armour Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Under Armour Inc (UAA) shares have gone down -29.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.52% against -0.20.

While earnings are projected to return -14.64% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.82% per annum.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders