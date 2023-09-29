Is Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $38.55, that puts it down -135.35 from that peak though still a striking 10.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.54 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.75. SPR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $16.38 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.05%, and it has moved by -25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.26%. The short interest in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is 8.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.51, which implies an increase of 35.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, SPR is trading at a discount of -107.57% off the target high and 2.32% off the low.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) shares have gone down -52.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.06% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -306.70% this quarter and then jump 83.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.55 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.75 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.33 billion and $1.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.70% and then jump by 32.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -40.60% in 2023.

SPR Dividends

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.07%, with the float percentage being 91.82%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.92 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $289.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.59 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $279.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 5.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $163.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.28 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $95.84 million.