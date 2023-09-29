Is NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) On Track To Post A -158.48% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the NEP share is $81.32, that puts it down -162.75 from that peak though still a striking 3.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.88. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.69. NEP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $30.95 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.62%, and it has moved by -38.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.00%. The short interest in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is 2.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.07, which implies an increase of 43.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, NEP is trading at a discount of -158.48% off the target high and -22.78% off the low.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextEra Energy Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) shares have gone down -46.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.40% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.80% this quarter and then drop -65.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $408.39 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $424.79 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $302 million and $266 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.20% and then jump by 59.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -74.96% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.70% per annum.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NextEra Energy Partners LP is 3.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Partners LP insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.99%, with the float percentage being 93.04%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 543 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $414.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.12 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $241.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) shares are PGIM Jennison Utility Fd and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that PGIM Jennison Utility Fd owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $79.95 million.