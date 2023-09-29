Is Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -92.27% YTD?

During the recent session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares were 22.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.00% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the INPX share is $10.49, that puts it down -7969.23 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $9.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.93 million shares over the past three months.

Inpixon (INPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. INPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Inpixon (INPX) registered a 7.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.00% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.46%, and it has moved by -20.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.64%. The short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 92.88%.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

