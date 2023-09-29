Is FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) Hit More of the Losses Given A -57.56% Dip From High?

During the recent session, FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.19% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the FNGR share is $9.80, that puts it down -57.56 from that peak though still a striking 83.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $323.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 910.07K shares over the past three months.

FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. FNGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) registered a 8.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.19% in intraday trading to $6.22 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.41%, and it has moved by 24.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 265.92%. The short interest in FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies a decrease of -24.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, FNGR is trading at a premium of 19.61% off the target high and 19.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21 million by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.69%. While earnings are projected to return 70.59% in 2023.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

FingerMotion Inc insiders own 48.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.39%, with the float percentage being 2.69%. Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93647.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 83540.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25594.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $41718.0.