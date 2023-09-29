Is Cardiff Oncology Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRDF) -17.92% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.59% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CRDF share is $2.79, that puts it down -111.36 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $59.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. CRDF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Cornerstone Total Return Fund,.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) registered a -7.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.59% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.92%, and it has moved by -26.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.39%. The short interest in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.33, which implies an increase of 81.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CRDF is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -278.79% off the low.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiff Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) shares have gone down -19.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.22% against 12.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.66%. While earnings are projected to return -18.71% in 2023.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Cardiff Oncology Inc insiders own 7.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.28%, with the float percentage being 22.99%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.94 million shares (or 4.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.87 million.