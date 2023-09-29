Investing In Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $4.20, that puts it down -53.28 from that peak though still a striking 17.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $798.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. FSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $2.74 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.68%, and it has moved by -12.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.81%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.44, which implies an increase of 38.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.73 and $5.12 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of -86.86% off the target high and -36.13% off the low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone down -27.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $206.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $226 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $166.57 million and $164.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.90% and then jump by 37.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 30.25% in 2023.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders