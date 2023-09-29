Investing In FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares were 4.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.26% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FGEN share is $25.69, that puts it down -2548.45 from that peak though still a striking 27.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $95.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.38 million shares over the past three months.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) registered a 1.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.26% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.53%, and it has moved by -24.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.19%. The short interest in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 10.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FibroGen Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares have gone down -95.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.38% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.60% this quarter and then jump 47.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.84 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.07 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.73 million and $34.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 134.10% and then jump by 13.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.63%. While earnings are projected to return 13.06% in 2023.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

FibroGen Inc insiders own 5.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.22%, with the float percentage being 88.42%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 13.93% of all shares), a total value of $13.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 5.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $3.67 million.