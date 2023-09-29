Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) Could Post A -1.58% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.11% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ICPT share is $21.86, that puts it down -17.59 from that peak though still a striking 52.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.82. The company’s market capitalization is $776.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.62. ICPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) registered a 0.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $18.59 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 77.39%, and it has moved by 70.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.52%. The short interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) is 12.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.30, which implies a decrease of -1.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, ICPT is trading at a discount of -2.21% off the target high and 35.45% off the low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) shares have gone up 34.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.10% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -105.60% this quarter and then jump 106.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.51 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.96 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.59 million and $77.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.10% and then jump by 17.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.24%.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.30%, with the float percentage being 83.93%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.69 million shares (or 11.23% of all shares), a total value of $87.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $81.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $24.54 million.