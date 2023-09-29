If All Goes Well, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Could Shrink By -64.69% Or More

During the last session, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares were 4.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the SBUX share is $115.48, that puts it down -26.79 from that peak though still a striking 9.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.43. The company’s market capitalization is $104.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.89 million shares over the past three months.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.23. SBUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 19 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $91.08 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.17%, and it has moved by -8.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.07%. The short interest in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 13.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.00, which implies an increase of 19.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $101.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, SBUX is trading at a discount of -64.69% off the target high and -10.89% off the low.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starbucks Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) shares have gone down -9.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.55% against 14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.80% this quarter and then jump 28.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.3 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.73 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.53%. While earnings are projected to return 16.82% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.30% per annum.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starbucks Corp. is 2.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corp. insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.46%, with the float percentage being 75.02%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,941 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 106.5 million shares (or 9.30% of all shares), a total value of $10.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 35.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.54 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.3 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $2.7 billion.