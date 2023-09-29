How Will Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Look After It Drops -159.81% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -29.09% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the ADD share is $2.78, that puts it down -159.81 from that peak though still a striking 39.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $10.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 49.62K shares over the past three months.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) registered a -29.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -29.09% in intraday trading to $1.07 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.70%, and it has moved by -5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.94%. The short interest in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.27 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4800.00, which implies an increase of 99.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4800.00 and $4800.00 respectively. As a result, ADD is trading at a discount of -448498.13% off the target high and -448498.13% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.64%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co Ltd insiders own 6.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.77%, with the float percentage being 0.82%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20037.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $28051.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13392.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18748.0.