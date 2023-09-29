How Will Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Look After It Drops -172.83% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s traded shares were 2.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the AMPX share is $12.55, that puts it down -172.83 from that peak though still a striking 28.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $390.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 375.68K shares over the past three months.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AMPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $4.60 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.16%, and it has moved by -0.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.38%. The short interest in Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.05 day(s) to cover.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amprius Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) shares have gone down -38.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $640k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.49 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $816k and $790k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.60% and then jump by 215.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -95.83% in 2023.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Amprius Technologies Inc insiders own 81.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.70%, with the float percentage being 14.24%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $6.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $4.26 million.