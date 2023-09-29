How Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 95.27% YTD?

During the recent session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares were 5.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.50% or $13.3. The 52-week high for the GPCR share is $42.55, that puts it up 16.19 from that peak though still a striking 59.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 488.27K shares over the past three months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. GPCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) registered a 35.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.50% in intraday trading to $50.77 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.32%, and it has moved by 76.84% in 30 days. The short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) is 2.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.50, which implies a decrease of -4.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, GPCR is trading at a discount of -14.24% off the target high and 21.21% off the low.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares have gone up 129.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.03% against 12.20.

While earnings are projected to return 82.90% in 2023.

GPCR Dividends

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.29%, with the float percentage being 41.33%. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $110.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $12.71 million.