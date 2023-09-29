For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares were 4.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. The 52-week high for the HMY share is $5.43, that puts it down -39.95 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.43. HMY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.01%, and it has moved by -5.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.36%. The short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is 4.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.20, which implies an increase of 7.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.59 and $5.44 respectively. As a result, HMY is trading at a discount of -40.21% off the target high and 7.47% off the low.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) shares have gone down -3.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.78% against 18.50.

While earnings are projected to return 59.23% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.77%, with the float percentage being 32.77%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 53.25 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $223.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.79 million shares, is of Lingotto Investment Management Llp’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $104.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 33.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.78 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $69.12 million.