Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Fell -108.08%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s traded shares were 2.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.52% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the EURN share is $19.50, that puts it down -19.34 from that peak though still a striking 26.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.02. The company’s market capitalization is $3.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Euronav NV (EURN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.53. EURN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Euronav NV (EURN) registered a -6.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.52% in intraday trading to $16.34 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.06%, and it has moved by -8.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.76%. The short interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.68, which implies an increase of 24.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.40 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, EURN is trading at a discount of -108.08% off the target high and -0.37% off the low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Euronav NV has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Euronav NV (EURN) shares have gone up 5.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 172.63% against -17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 425.00% this quarter and then drop -42.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.45 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310.3 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $176.95 million and $368.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.80% and then drop by -15.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 151.56%. While earnings are projected to return 182.29% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.00% per annum.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Euronav NV is 2.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders