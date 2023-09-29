Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU): Is It Possible To Be Up 34.14% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.23% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $9.02, that puts it down -8.28 from that peak though still a striking 41.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. UUUU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) registered a -5.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.23% in intraday trading to $8.33 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.59%, and it has moved by 15.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.28%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) is 21.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.86, which implies an increase of 15.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $12.33 respectively. As a result, UUUU is trading at a discount of -48.02% off the target high and -2.04% off the low.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Fuels Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) shares have gone up 50.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 265.79% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 251.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.8 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.85 million and $178k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.10% and then jump by 4,843.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.50%. While earnings are projected to return 60.53% in 2023.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Energy Fuels Inc insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.45%, with the float percentage being 48.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $52.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $50.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 7.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.96 million, or about 4.40% of the stock, which is worth about $43.45 million.