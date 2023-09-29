Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX): With The Stock Down -0.71 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the EBIX share is $32.87, that puts it down -233.71 from that peak though still a striking -0.71% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.92. The company’s market capitalization is $304.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 726.06K shares over the past three months.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EBIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $9.85 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.13%, and it has moved by -39.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.80%. The short interest in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is 5.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.25, which implies an increase of 73.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.50 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, EBIX is trading at a discount of -407.61% off the target high and -148.73% off the low.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -88.10% this quarter and then drop -38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.28 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $129.33 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $206.97 million and $255.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -40.00% and then drop by -49.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.89%. While earnings are projected to return -56.59% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ebix Inc. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Ebix Inc. insiders own 21.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.27%, with the float percentage being 84.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.99 million shares (or 12.91% of all shares), a total value of $100.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $81.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ebix Inc. (EBIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $19.28 million.