During The Past Six Months, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) Shares Took An 91.91% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s traded shares were 4.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.74% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the PRAX share is $5.25, that puts it down -218.18 from that peak though still a striking 52.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $212.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 944.23K shares over the past three months.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) registered a 10.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.74% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.74%, and it has moved by 12.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.93%. The short interest in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 2.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) shares have gone up 91.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.07% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.50% this quarter and then jump 57.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.01%. While earnings are projected to return 62.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -14.60% per annum.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc insiders own 8.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.50%, with the float percentage being 80.22%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.55 million shares (or 8.21% of all shares), a total value of $12.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.49 million shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.66 million.