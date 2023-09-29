During The Past Six Months, Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Shares Took An -19.91% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s traded shares were 2.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NOMD share is $19.76, that puts it down -29.57 from that peak though still a striking 18.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 528.93K shares over the past three months.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.11. NOMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) trade information

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $15.25 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.11%, and it has moved by -18.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.33%. The short interest in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is 1.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.80, which implies an increase of 30.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.67 and $25.29 respectively. As a result, NOMD is trading at a discount of -65.84% off the target high and -28.98% off the low.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nomad Foods Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) shares have gone down -19.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.52% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $798.17 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $808.26 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $812.92 million and $824.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.80% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.36%. While earnings are projected to return -6.02% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.27% per annum.

NOMD Dividends

Nomad Foods Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s Major holders

Nomad Foods Limited insiders own 16.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.56%, with the float percentage being 97.31%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.08 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $299.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.56 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $237.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 4.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.68 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $65.51 million.