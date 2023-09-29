Does ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) Still Look Attractive After A 101.62% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PIXY share is $24.97, that puts it down -2982.72 from that peak though still a striking 55.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $9.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. PIXY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 101.62%, and it has moved by 41.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.05%. The short interest in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.30, which implies an increase of 37.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.30 and $1.30 respectively. As a result, PIXY is trading at a discount of -60.49% off the target high and -60.49% off the low.

ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 million by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.25%. While earnings are projected to return 97.79% in 2023.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

ShiftPixy Inc insiders own 70.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.04%, with the float percentage being 10.37%. HRT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15032.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $32619.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12399.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26905.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6699.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14536.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5720.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $11726.0.