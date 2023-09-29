Does Microvast Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:MVST) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MVST share is $2.91, that puts it down -51.56 from that peak though still a striking 54.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $592.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.16 million shares over the past three months.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MVST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $1.92 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.88%, and it has moved by 5.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.06%. The short interest in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) is 17.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, MVST is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Microvast Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) shares have gone up 72.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.00% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.90% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.27 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $52.7 million and $64.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.70% and then jump by 141.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.51% in 2023.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Microvast Holdings Inc insiders own 68.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.26%, with the float percentage being 83.07%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 3.72% of all shares), a total value of $18.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $7.4 million.