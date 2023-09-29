Does Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s (NYSE:JMIA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.17% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $6.35, that puts it down -160.25 from that peak though still a striking 5.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $245.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. JMIA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) registered a 5.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.17% in intraday trading to $2.44 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.24%, and it has moved by -20.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.64%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 9.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 18.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, JMIA is trading at a discount of -22.95% off the target high and -22.95% off the low.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.52 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.1 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.40% and then drop by -4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.49%. While earnings are projected to return 52.69% in 2023.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders