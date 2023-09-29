Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL): Is It Possible To Be Up 12.45% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares were 8.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the DAL share is $49.81, that puts it down -34.8 from that peak though still a striking 26.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.20. The company’s market capitalization is $23.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.01 million shares over the past three months.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.24. DAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $36.95 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.52%, and it has moved by -15.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.65%. The short interest in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 13.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.11, which implies an increase of 37.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, DAL is trading at a discount of -108.39% off the target high and -29.91% off the low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Delta Air Lines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) shares have gone up 10.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.13% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.80% this quarter and then drop -10.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.52 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.42 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.87 billion and $12.29 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.80% and then jump by 9.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.23%. While earnings are projected to return 98.09% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.51% per annum.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. is 0.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Delta Air Lines Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.87%, with the float percentage being 70.10%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,320 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 72.47 million shares (or 11.26% of all shares), a total value of $3.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.9 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $956.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.73 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $747.66 million.