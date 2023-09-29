Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Could Post A 31.56% Or More Growth

During the last session, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.32% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the CBAY share is $18.20, that puts it down -16.89 from that peak though still a striking 79.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) registered a 3.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.32% in intraday trading to $15.57 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.64%, and it has moved by 11.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 347.41%. The short interest in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 9.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.75, which implies an increase of 31.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, CBAY is trading at a discount of -111.95% off the target high and -22.03% off the low.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cymabay Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) shares have gone up 77.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.14% against 10.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $430k as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.85%. While earnings are projected to return 24.89% in 2023.

CBAY Dividends

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.80%, with the float percentage being 93.09%. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.3 million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $160.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.75 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $120.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $34.8 million.