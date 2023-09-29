Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) Fall -30.44% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.73% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CRIS share is $1.00, that puts it down -163.16 from that peak though still a striking -7.89% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $44.73M, and the average trade volume was 331.20K shares over the past three months.

Curis Inc (CRIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. CRIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

Curis Inc (CRIS) registered a -11.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.73% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.11%, and it has moved by -35.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 93.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CRIS is trading at a discount of -2531.58% off the target high and -689.47% off the low.

Curis Inc (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Curis Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Curis Inc (CRIS) shares have gone down -30.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.95% against 12.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.61%. While earnings are projected to return 22.30% in 2023.

CRIS Dividends

Curis Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders