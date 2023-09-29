CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) On Thursday – Up 13.38 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares were 3.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.58% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the CVAC share is $12.79, that puts it down -96.77 from that peak though still a striking 13.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 381.16K shares over the past three months.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) registered a -8.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.58% in intraday trading to $6.50 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.28%, and it has moved by -27.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.03%. The short interest in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 4.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.82 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CureVac N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares have gone down -2.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.62% against 12.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.19 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.29 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.61 million and $12.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.80% and then jump by 65.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.46%. While earnings are projected to return 30.73% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.57% per annum.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

CureVac N.V. insiders own 45.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.59%, with the float percentage being 54.24%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.25 million shares (or 5.47% of all shares), a total value of $127.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.3 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $44.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $5.88 million.