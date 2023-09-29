Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Shares Have Been Down About -19.30% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s traded shares were 9.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.79% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the CLVT share is $11.99, that puts it down -78.16 from that peak though still a striking 4.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $4.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.37 million shares over the past three months.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) registered a -6.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.79% in intraday trading to $6.73 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.04%, and it has moved by -7.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.08%. The short interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 53.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 23.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, CLVT is trading at a discount of -63.45% off the target high and 10.85% off the low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clarivate Plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares have gone down -27.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.24% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $633.65 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $689.72 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $643.53 million and $675.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.50% and then jump by 2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.79%. While earnings are projected to return -8.23% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders