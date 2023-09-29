China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC)’s -3.28% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. The 52-week high for the SXTC share is $0.98, that puts it down -716.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 million shares over the past three months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) registered a -0.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.56% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.28%, and it has moved by -2.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.81%. The short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 4.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.38%, with the float percentage being 0.40%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.74% of all shares), a total value of $24684.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20564.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4832.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1333.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $270.0 market value.