Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Has Been Rising 51.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.08% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $17.67, that puts it down -36.76 from that peak though still a striking 57.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $12.92 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.81%, and it has moved by -9.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.11%. The short interest in Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival plc ADR (CUK) shares have gone up 41.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.00% against 25.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.98 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 96.56% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.40% per annum.

CUK Dividends

Carnival plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders