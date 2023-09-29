Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.00% or $2.76. The 52-week high for the KMX share is $87.50, that puts it down -21.92 from that peak though still a striking 27.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.10. The company’s market capitalization is $11.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Carmax Inc (KMX) registered a 4.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.00% in intraday trading to $71.77 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.38%, and it has moved by -12.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.95%. The short interest in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) is 18.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.28 day(s) to cover.

Carmax Inc (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carmax Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carmax Inc (KMX) shares have gone up 17.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 108.30% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.37 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.13 billion by the end of Feb 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.36%. While earnings are projected to return -1.25% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.50% per annum.

KMX Dividends

Carmax Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

Carmax Inc insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.17%, with the float percentage being 110.53%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 946 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.98 million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $887.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carmax Inc (KMX) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 6.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.93 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $412.74 million.