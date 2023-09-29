Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Given A -87.3% drop From High?

During the recent session, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the MODG share is $25.96, that puts it down -87.3 from that peak though still a striking 5.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.46. MODG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) trade information

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $13.86 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.04%, and it has moved by -20.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.63%. The short interest in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) is 18.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.54, which implies an increase of 47.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, MODG is trading at a discount of -304.04% off the target high and 13.42% off the low.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) shares have gone down -34.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.73% against -15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.50% this quarter and then jump 81.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.01 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $988.5 million and $851.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.30% and then jump by 18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.31%. While earnings are projected to return -21.01% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.60% per annum.

MODG Dividends

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG)’s Major holders

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp insiders own 11.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.97%, with the float percentage being 92.49%. Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 436 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.18 million shares (or 11.42% of all shares), a total value of $420.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $349.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $85.96 million.