Can Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -42.34% YTD?

During the recent session, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the BILI share is $29.46, that puts it down -115.67 from that peak though still a striking 39.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.91 million shares over the past three months.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.75. BILI has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $13.66 this Thursday, 09/28/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.07%, and it has moved by -12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.57%. The short interest in Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) is 21.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bilibili Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) shares have gone down -45.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.65% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.10% this quarter and then jump 54.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $797.9 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $912.19 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $852.7 million and $888.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.40% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.07%. While earnings are projected to return 49.81% in 2023.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc ADR insiders own 3.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.86%, with the float percentage being 22.59%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.27 million shares (or 3.44% of all shares), a total value of $170.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $151.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) shares are Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Artisan Developing World Fund owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $40.01 million.